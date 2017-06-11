England edge past Venezuela to win FIFA U-20 World Cup in S. Korea

England won the FIFA U-20 World Cup in South Korea after edging out Venezuela 1-0 in the final on Sunday.



Dominic Calvert-Lewin's first-half strike lifted England to their first U-20 football title in their 11th tournament appearance. It was also England's first title in a FIFA men's competition since their senior team's victory at the 1966 World Cup at home.



The young Three Lions were aggressive from the start at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, some 45 kilometers south of Seoul, with Dominic Solanke first threatening Venezuela goalkeeper Wuilker Farinez in the 10th minute with his right foot and firing another from distance in the 15th. Ademola Lookman then stung the palms of Farinez in the 22nd with his right foot.



Venezuela, making their first-ever final appearance, almost took the lead in the 24th, but Ronaldo Lucena's free kick from nearly 40 meters hit the post.



Calvert-Lewin saw his header saved by Farinez in the 32nd, but was able to find the back of the net two minutes later. The Everton forward first won the ball against Nahuel Ferraresi in the air, and followed with a right footed shot. After his first attempt was denied, Calvert-Lewin took the rebound and slotted it home with his left foot.



Adalberto Penaranda then stepped up to try to score an equalizer for Venezuela, but his effort in the 39th and curling free kick in the 42nd were off target.



Venezuela tested England goalkeeper Freddie Woodman with Yangel Herrera's header in the 50th. Yeferson Soteldo, who came on for Ronaldo Chacon in the 51st, then set up Sergio Cordova for a one-on-one opportunity in the box, but he too was denied by Woodman. Herrera's header in the 55th also went straight to the Newcastle United goalkeeper.



England almost quashed Venezuela's rally in the 56th, but Josh Onomah's strike from distance rattled the crossbar.



Venezuela in the 73rd got their best chance to level the score when Penaranda was brought down by England defender Jake Clarke-Salter in the box and awarded with a penalty by referee Bjorn Kuipers following a video review.



Penranda took the spot kick, but Woodman got the piece of the ball and saved England.



Venezuela pushed forward to get the equalizer, but time was running out. In four minutes of added time, even goalkeeper Farinez fired a shot, but failed to unlock England's solid defense. (Yonhap)