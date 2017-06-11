[Graphic News] Korea ranks 5th in OECD for Q1 rise in food prices

South Korea ranked fifth in terms of rising food prices in the first quarter of the year out of 35 member countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, according to data from the OECD.Food prices in Korea jumped 3.9 percent from the previous quarter, behind Turkey with 9.7 percent growth, Latvia with 5.9 percent, Czech Republic with 4.1 percent and Estonia with 4 percent, the data showed.The increase was mainly attributable to the spread of bird flu and the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease, the South Korean government said.