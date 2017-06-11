Moon names education deputy PM, four other Cabinet nominees

Along with the education minister nominee, President Moon Jae-in tapped Ahn Kyong-whan to lead the Ministry of Justice, former Navy chief Song Young-moo for the minister of national defense, and Kim Eun-kyung to lead the Ministry of Environment.
|From left are Kim Sang-kon, Ahn Kyong-whan, Song Young-moo, Kim Eun-kyung and Cho Dae-yop (Yonhap)
To lead the Ministry of Employment and Labor, Moon tapped Cho Dae-yop, a Korea University scholar on labor issues.
Kim, the education minister nominee, served two consecutive terms as the superintendent of education for Gyeonggi Province from 2009 to 2014.
“(Kim) is expected to successfully lead education reform tasks including establishing a future oriented public education system, strengthening the fairness of (university) entrance process, and providing fair education opportunities,” the presidential office said.
Justice Minister nominee Ahn is a legal scholar who served as the head of the National Human Rights Commissions between 2006 and 2009.
As for reasons for nominating Ahn, the presidential office said that he was fit to increase the independence of the public prosecutors’ office, adding that he “fought to defend the independence” of the human rights commission.
Defense minister nominee is a graduate of the Navy academy, and served as the chief of naval operations. Song’s appointment, if approved by the National Assembly, would mark a break away from the tradition of former Army officers taking the helms of the ministry.
Environment Minister nominee Kim is a former presidential aide, who the presidential office describes as having in-depth knowledge in various environmental issues.
By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)