Moon to encourage job creation in first parliamentary speech

President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in seeks to make a breakthrough amid stalled negotiations over his policy pledge for a supplementary budget for job creation and his appointment of Cabinet nominees this week.On Monday, President Moon is to visit the National Assembly to give his first administrative policy speech to stress the need for 11.2 trillion won ($9.95 billion) to boost employment in the public sector. It will be the first time an incumbent president will address the parliament on a supplementary budget.The move comes as his pledge to create some 810,000 jobs in the public sector faces harsh criticism from the opposition parties.In a bid to step up efforts to push for the provisional budget deal, the president will also meet the heads of local governments at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae on Wednesday. As some 4 trillion won of the supplementary budget is planned for regional development, the president plans to discuss revitalizing local job markets, he said. The meeting would be a form of a secondary Cabinet meeting, which he seeks to promote to encourage communication with the local entities.Before Monday’s policy speech, he is expected to visit National Assembly Speaker Chung Se-kyun and party leaders to request cooperation with his Cabinet nominations as well.The opposition parties have formed a united front against nominees for key posts over their alleged ethical lapses and have been delaying the Cabinet appointment process. The three named, Foreign Minister nominee Kang Kyung-wha, Constitutional Court President Kim Yi-su and Fair Trade Commission Chairman nominee Kim Sang-jo, were attacked on a series of irregularities, including registering false addresses, during their separate confirmation hearings.On Sunday, opposition parties reiterated their stance against the administration, accusing it of being one-sided.The centrist People’s Party, which holds 40 seats at the National Assembly said Moon is only trying to use the policy speech to unilaterally push for his employment plan.“As he has pledged to become a ‘job creating president,’ we understand his urgency. However, we cannot just vote to pass the extra budget plan that has not been reviewed thoroughly,” the party’s spokesperson Kim Yoo-jeong said.Increasing the number of public servants using funds from national coffers cannot be a fundamental solution to job creation, she added.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party also released a statement denouncing the employment scheme, saying that bloating the government sector would only lead to greater financial burden and negative consequences to the market economy in the future.“We welcome the president’s policy speech, but we cannot agree with faulty budget plan. It is not the time for the president to improvise on his election pledge. We look forward to sincere efforts from the president to communicate with the opposition parties,” the statement read.Over the key post nomination, they demanded withdrawal.“The three nominees fit perfectly into the corruption categories that the president himself has announced to get rid of,” it read. “The candidates who are revealed as unfit for the positions should voluntarily resign for the success of the Moon administration and to express the smallest respect to the citizens.”In his election pledge, President Moon said he would exclude anyone involved in five irregularities -- tax evasion, false address registration for personal gain, real estate speculation, draft dodging and plagiarism -- from public office.On Monday, parliamentary committees are to discuss passage of the confirmation hearing report of the controversial candidates.Chances are higher for the top court chief and fair trade commission head to obtain approval from the People’s Party and splinter Bareun Party, but the government may have to forcefully appoint Kang, as it is being pressed by the Korea-US summit timeline.As a conciliatory measure, the government has been reported to suggest the opposition party leadership accompany the first presidential encounter of Moon and US counterpart Donald Trump slated to take place in Washington late this month.By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)