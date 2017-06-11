President names new tax office chief, three more vice ministerial officials

Finance Minister nominee Kim Dong-yeon speaks at a confirmation hearing held at the National Assembly in Seoul on June 7, 2017. (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in named the new chief of the National Tax Service on Sunday, while appointing three other vice ministerial officials.Han Sung-hee, currently the head of the Seoul regional tax office, has been tapped as the new NTS chief, the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said.The NTS chief is a vice ministerial post, but unlike others of similar rank, those appointed must undergo a confirmation hearing by a parliamentary committee.In addition to the tax office chief, the president named new vice ministers for environment and labor.Yi Sung-ki, a former labor ministry official, was appointed the new vice minister of labor, with Ahn Byung-ok, an environment expert and activist, named the new vice minister at the environment ministry.Cho Kwang, a professor emeritus at Seoul's Korea University, was appointed the new head of the National Institute of Korean History, also a vice ministerial post. (Yonhap)