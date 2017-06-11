Britney Spears Seoul concert feeds on ’90s nostalgia

American pop star Britney Spears held a concert in Korea for the first time Saturday at Gocheok Sky Dome in Guro-gu, Seoul.



Spears was previously in Korea in 2003 to promote her album “In the Zone.” She appeared on a local TV program and sang a duet with Korean singer BoA, but Saturday’s show, the second leg of her Asia tour following Japan, was her first concert here.



Concert organizers opened up 17,000 seats for the event, with the highest-priced VVIP tickets at up to 220,000 won ($195). The actual attendance, however, was estimated at 12,000 concertgoers, organizers said.



Britney Spears performs in Tokyo, Japan, for her 2017 Asia Tour on June 3 and 4. (iMe KOREA)

Britney Spears performs in Tokyo, Japan, for her 2017 Asia Tour on June 3 and 4. (iMe KOREA)