Group of fans calls for Super Junior to drop Sungmin

Fans leave an image calling for Sungmin’s boycott from Super Junior at one of the group’s fan sites Saturday. (DC Inside)

Super Junior’s Sungmin (S.M. Entertainment)

Super Junior’s Sungmin (S.M. Entertainment)

A group of fans of K-pop act Super Junior have demanded that Sungmin be removed from the group before it makes a comeback.An online fan community named “Super Junior Gallery” released a statement on Sungmin with the title “Sungmin Out” on Sunday.The statement said, “We can no longer support him and just watch him doing whatever he wishes to do, including his deceptive actions toward Super Junior’s fans for several years. We urge him to be removed from the band.”On Tuesday, Super Junior’s agency, Label SJ, confirmed that the group is preparing to return with a new album in the second half of this year. It also revealed that eight members from the group -- Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Siwon, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Shindong and Sugmin -- will promote the album.Following the news, some fans started expressing views against Sungmin. They said the boycott is not about his marriage with actress Kim Sa-eun in 2014, but about his mistreatment of fans.This is the second time that a group of fans of the K-pop group have boycotted a member, following a similar incident involving Kangin in May 2016.Amid the controversy, Label SJ decided to hold a meeting to discuss the group’s future plans and activities with fans this month.By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)