John Park to release single Wednesday

(Music Farm)

Singer John Park will release his first single in almost a year, returning with “Do Not Disturb” on Wednesday.According to his agency Music Farm Entertainment, the new single will “prominently feature Park’s unique vocal tone.”It was written by Andy Platts of the London-based Mamas Gun, and Park wrote the lyrics for the song. It marks a repeat of the combination used for his debut single “Falling” in 2012, which also featured Platts’ music and Park’s lyrics.Park’s last single “Thought of You” was released in July 2016.The Korean-American singer grew up in Chicago, but blossomed into a K-pop star after coming in second in the audition program “Superstar K2” in 2011. A year before appearing on the show, he competed in “American Idol 9” and made it to the top 20 before being eliminated.By Yoon Min-sik (minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)