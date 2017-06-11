Korea's import of camping products jumps nearly 20%

South Korea's import of camping gear increased nearly 20 percent on-year during the first four months of 2017 thanks to increasing interest in outdoor activities, government data showed Sunday.



South Korea imported $27.73 million worth of camping gear during the January-April period, up 19 percent from a year earlier, according to the data by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.





Beachgoers crowd Haeundae Beach in the southeastern port city of Busan with some pitching tents to avoid the heat on May 3, 2017. (Yonhap)

Imports related to golf and fishing equipment also increased 11.6 percent and 13.1 percent on-year, respectively, to $139.78 million and $34.7 million each, it said.The latest data then showed the inflow of hunting and shooting gear jumping 62.8 percent from $134,000 to $218,000 in the cited period."Despite sluggish economic growth, the spread of YOLO -- You Only Live Once -- culture seems to have contributed to the increase in the imports of leisure equipment," an industry official said. (Yonhap)