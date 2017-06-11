SK chief to receive James A. Van Fleet Award

Chey Tae-won, the head of South Korea's No. 3 conglomerate SK, will receive the Korea Society's James A. Van Fleet Award next month, the company said Sunday.



Chey has been selected as this year's winner of the award in recognition of his contributions to business ties and industrial cooperation between South Korea and the United States, the society said.





(Yonhap)

An awards ceremony will be held in Seoul on July 18 to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the nonprofit organization.Named after Gen. James A. Van Fleet, the Army commander during the Korean War, the award is given to Korean or American individuals or groups for contributions to the promotion of US-Korea relations.Former honorees include the late South Korean President Kim Dae-jung, UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, former US Presidents George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter, and Chey's father and the group's founder, Chey Jong-hyon.The company said it marks the first time for a father and son to receive the award.The Korea Society is a private and nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing people-to-people ties between the two countries that have a mutual defense treaty and are close trading partners. (Yonhap)