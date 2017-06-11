Moon Jae-in thanks Twitter CEO

(Screen captured from Twitter)

South Korean President Moon Jae-in showed his gratitude to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Sunday in a tweet after the chief congratulated the presidential office's new Twitter account.“Thank you, @jack. I very much look forward to communicating with people through twitter,” Moon said in a tweet in English through the presidential office’s official account.The tweet comes after Dorsey left a tweet in Korean to congratulate Moon on the launch of the Blue House’s new Twitter account Friday.“We congratulate (Moon) on the opening of the account @TheBlueHouseKR by President Moon Jae-in @moonriver365. I hope you can learn, listen and share together from now on,” he said in Korean.The presidential office launched its official social media accounts with the slogan of “the Republic of Korea starts anew” on Friday.Within seven hours, the number of followers of the Twitter account exceeded 20,000. As of Sunday morning, the account had nearly 38,000 followers.The presidential office said it plans to upload posts to social media to communicate the administration’s policies to the public.(laeticia.ock@herladcorp.com)