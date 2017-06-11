LG Uplus launches spam-blocking app

LG Uplus Corp., the country's smallest mobile carrier, said Sunday it has launched a spam-blocking application with its rival KT Corp.



"Whowho-Uplus" was co-developed by LG Uplus and Whowho&company Corp., the biggest spam blocker, with over 10 million downloads, which is operated by KT, the country's No. 2 mobile carrier.





(Yonhap)

The app provides users with detailed information on suspicious incoming calls and messages based on a database of 600 million numbers. The app can identify callers to block potential voice phishing and other types of financial fraud.It marks the second time that LG Uplus has joined hands with KT after it bought a 15 percent stake in Genie Music, a streaming service affiliate of KT, in March 2016. (Yonhap)