Belgium princess visits S. Korea for economic ties

Princess Astrid of Belgium arrived in South Korea on Saturday along with an economic mission to promote business ties between the two countries, according to theforeign ministry.



During her one-week stay, Princess Astrid is scheduled to meet with President Moon Jae-in and Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon to discuss bilateral economic cooperation, a foreign ministry spokesman said.



She also plans to visit the Demilitarized Zone bisecting the two Koreas, as well as having meetings with the mayors of Seoul and Busan, South Korea's two biggest cities, and Korean small businesses, the ministry said in a statement.



The 258-member Belgium economic mission is planning to sign 16 initial contracts with Korean companies in the fields of ports, biotechnology, foods and beverages, it said.



The team is comprised of Belgium's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Didier Reynders, central and provincial government officials, and 110 business leaders.



It is the first time for a Belgium economic mission to visit the country since its last visit in 2009.



Princess Astrid and the economic mission will return to Belgium next Saturday. (Yonhap)