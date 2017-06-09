Moon supported by 82 percent of public

President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in’s honeymoon with the public isn’t over yet.One month into the job, the liberal president scored 82 percent job approval rating, far higher than any of his recent predecessors, the latest Gallup Korea poll showed Friday.From a week ago, Moon’s public support has dropped slightly -- by 2 percentage points.Only 10 percent held a negative view of the president, while 8 percent were so far undecided.“Compared to previous presidents, President Moon is recording one of the highest job approval ratings. Positive views prevailed across all age groups,” Gallup said in a press release.As to reasons for the positive views, Moon’s down-to-earth and unassuming demeanor came in first, chosen by 19 percent of respondents. Following that were his personnel choices (9 percent), overall statecraft skills (8 percent) and efforts to make good on campaign pledges (7 percent).Those who disapproved cited personnel choices (20 percent), North Korean relations and security issues (10 percent) and a “pro-North Korea” stance (9 percent).By Lee Sun-young(milaya@heraldcorp.com)