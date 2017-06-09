Hyundai to recall nearly 600,000 cars in US market

South Korea's top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. said Friday it is recalling nearly 600,000 cars sold in the United States for faulty parts.



Hyundai Motor America plans to recall 437,400 Santa Fe SUVs and



161,000 midsize Sonata and luxury Genesis sedans for problems with hood latches and parking brake warning lights, the company said, confirming the announcement by the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration (NHTSA).



There have been no reported accidents or injuries related to the faulty components.The subjected Santa Fe SUVs were made for the 2013-2017 model year and the affected Sonata and Genesis sedans were sold in 2015-2016, according to the NHTSA.Hyundai said an investigation into the Santa Fe models began at the end of last year as a lot of complaints involving the vehicles were about the hood being stuck closed.In Sonata and Genesis sedans, corrosion in the parking brake possibly kept drivers from knowing the brake is on while driving, the company said.The recalls will begin on June 30 (local time). (Yonhap)