Korea plane makes emergency landing after smoke

This captured image from Japan`s largest broadcaster NHK shows fire trucks and Korean Air Line`s B737-900 jet at Fukuoka airport after smoke was detected in the cockpit five minutes before landing on June 9, 2017. (Yonhap)

Korean Air Lines Co.'s passenger jet made an emergency landing at an airport in southern Japan due to smoke in the cockpit, the company said Friday.There were no injuries or damage caused by the incident, the Korean flag carrier said in a statement.The B737-900 jet left the port city of Busan at 09:11 a.m. and was expected to arrive at Fukuoka on Kyushu Island at 10:31 a.m.Five minutes before the actual landing and as the plane was making its descent, smoke was detected by the flight crew, Korean Air said in a statement.The company asked the Fukuoka tower control to ready firefighters and rescue teams in case of an emergency, but there was no fire on the plane that was carrying 151 passengers and eight crew members, the statement said.All passengers and crew members safely got off the twin-engine jet, and the company and the local authorities are investigating what caused the incident, it said.South Korea's transport ministry estimated the smoke and smell was caused by a short circuit."There might have been a short circuit in the monitors used by pilots. The plane will undergo a safety check in Japan and resume its service," said Kim Bong-jin in charge of air transportation at the ministry. (Yonhap)