Korea decides to close aged nuclear power plant

South Korea's nuclear safety commission said Friday that it has decided to permanently stop operations of an aged nuclear power plant located in the southeastern region of the country.



South Korea`s Gori nuclear power plant in northern Busan (Yonhap)

The closure of the Gori-1 nuclear power plant will be effective from June 19 and its disassembling process will start in earnest from 2022, the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission said after a meeting.It is one of the oldest nuclear power plants in Korea. It started commercial operation in April 1978 and its 30-year lifespan was expired in 2007 but expanded by additional 10 years. (Yonhap)