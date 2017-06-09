Baseball club acquires former US minor league hitter

G-Dragon’s new album reigns on iTunes charts worldwide

Published : 2017-06-09 13:15
Updated : 2017-06-09 13:25

Big Bang member G-Dragon’s self-titled solo album “Kwon Ji Yong” is reigning over iTunes album charts around the world, setting a new record in the Korean music scene.  

The album, which was released Thursday with the lead track “Untitled,” has topped the iTunes album chart in 39 countries including the US, Argentina, Brazil, Spain, Ukraine, Colombia, Finland and Thailand, as of Friday morning.

G-Dragon now holds the record for simultaneously topping the most iTunes album charts around the world for a male K-pop artist, beating the previous records set by Psy and BTS.

The latest album marks his first solo album since “Coup d’Etat” in 2013.

Despite concerns that his bandmate T.O.P’s recent marijuana controversy may hurt his return, G-dragon came out completely unscathed, sweeping major domestic music charts as well with his album tracks such as “Untitled,” “Bulls---” and “Super Star.” 



G-Dragon will perform the new songs live for the first time at his solo concert in Seoul Saturday, the first stop in his world tour series “ACT III, M.O.T.T.E.” Following the Seoul concert, he will visit 19 cities around the world including New York City, Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo.   

By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)

