Astro makes Billboard charts again

Published : 2017-06-09 14:40
Updated : 2017-06-09 14:40

Boy band Astro has entered the Billboard music charts again with its fourth EP “Dream Part 1,” coming in at No. 6 on the World Album charts as of Friday, the group’s label Fantagio Music announced.

Astro made the Billboard World Album charts last year with its first and second EPs “Spring Up” and “Summer Vibes.”

Astro’s fourth EP is listed on the Billboard World Albums chart. (Billboard)

With the listing of its recent EP, released May 29, the six-member band which debuted in 2015 features alongside other K-pop groups BTS and Seventeen in the Billboard World Album Charts’ top 10.

Seventeen’s fourth EP “All” is currently at fourth place in the charts, while BTS’ “You Never Walk Alone” is in eighth place. Korean rapper Loco’s “Bleached” is in seventh place.

Astro (Fantagio Music)

The group consists of members MJ, JinJin, Cha Eunwoo, Moon Bin, Rocky and Yoon Sanha.

Astro will hold a Seoul concert in July and will perform in Osaka and Tokyo in August.

By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)



