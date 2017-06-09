Senior US official to visit S. Korea for summit preparations

A senior US official is to visit South Korea next week to discuss a summit likely to be held later this month between the two allies, the foreign ministry said Friday.



Thomas Shannon, under secretary of state for political affairs, will land in South Korea on Tuesday for a three-day run, according to the ministry.



He is expected to discuss with high-ranking government officials here, including Vice Foreign Minister Lim Sung-nam, a summit being arranged between US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, the ministry said.The summit, which will be the first meeting between the leaders of the allies, is scheduled later this month, though its exact date and other details have yet to be confirmed. (Yonhap)