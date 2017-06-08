ECB hints at end to easy money policy

The Korea Herald > Sports > Soccer

Venezuela reaches U20 World Cup final by beating Uruguay

kh close

 

Published : 2017-06-08 20:56
Updated : 2017-06-08 20:56

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - Venezuela scored a late equalizing goal and then held on through a penalty shootout to beat Uruguay on Thursday and reach the final of the Under-20 World Cup.

The teams drew 1-1 in Daejeon but Venezuela advanced by winning the shootout 4-3.

Venezuela goalkeeper Wuilker Farinez made the key save in the shootout on a penalty from Nicolas De La Cruz, the same player who had given Uruguay the lead from the spot in the 49th minute.

Samuel Sosa had equalized for Venezuela from a free kick in injury time.

The Venezuelans will face either England or Italy in the final on Sunday in Suwon.

 

영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]