‘Comfort women’ victims support Kang Kyung-wha for FM

(Yonhap)

Victims of Japan’s wartime sex slavery voiced their support for Kang Kyung-wha as foreign minister of South Korea on Thursday.“(Nominee) Kang Kyung-wha should be appointed as foreign minister,” said Lee Yong-soo, one of the three victims present at the conference held in Seoul. “Kang visited (on Friday) and consoled us with tears in her eyes. She promised to solve the comfort women issue, if appointed.”Last week, Kang visited the House of Sharing in Gwangju, a shelter for the former “comfort women” who were forced into sex slavery for Japanese soldiers during World War II.She also wore a symbolic badge of support to the victims during her parliamentary confirmation hearing on Wednesday. She has previously vowed to renegotiate a controversial deal with Japan on the settlement of the sex slavery issue.Prospects of Kang’s appointment remain unclear as three opposition parties -- controlling an outright majority of the parliament -- are against it. President Moon Jae-in can still push ahead with her appointment.“(The Korean government) should return 1 billion yen ($9 million that Japan offered in compensation) and scrap the sex slavery deal,” Lee said.By Byun Hee-jin (hjbandi9@heraldcorp.com)