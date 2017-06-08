Moon to speak in parliament on extra budget plan

(Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in is slated to visit the National Assembly next Monday to highlight the need for a 11.2 trillion won ($9.97 billion) extra budget to boost employment in the public sector, according to the ruling liberal Democratic Party of Korea.“After talking with Cheong Wa Dae, we have agreed that President Moon is to make a speech on the extra budget at the general meeting on June 12,” Rep. Je Youn-kyung, the party’s spokesperson, told reporters Thursday.The president, whose first action in office was to call for actions to revitalize employment, has been at odds with the opposition over the supplementary budget plan.“I intend to speak to lawmakers when the right time comes, should it be necessary to persuade the parliament,” Moon said on June 1.Moon will also meet with the leadership of his home party and the chairmen of key parliamentary committees in the near future, seeking their support in approving the budget bill, according to the Blue House.The corresponding bill, which aims to create some 810,000 new jobs in the public sector, was submitted to the legislature Wednesday.By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)