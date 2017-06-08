President to make address at parliament over extra budget next week

President Moon Jae-in will give a state of the nation address at the National Assembly next week, officials at the presidential office said Thursday, a move aimed at urging the opposition-led parliament to approve his government's request for a $10 billion extra budget.



The president will give the address at 2 p.m. Monday in his first visit to the parliament since his inauguration on May 10.



The president is widely expected to explain deteriorating conditions in the country's job market and urge the parliament to quickly approve his government's request for 11.2 trillion won in a supplementary budget.The government has said a large part of the additional expenditures will go toward creating new jobs, one of Moon's key election pledges.The president is also expected to hold a meeting with ruling and opposition party leaders of parliamentary committees next week, following his meeting this week with officials from the ruling Democratic Party, according to informed sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. (Yonhap)