LG Innotek to light up FIFA U-20 game in Suwon

Samples of high-power light-emitting diodes applied to the main lights of Suwon World Cup Stadium are displayed. (LG Innotek)

LG Innotek said Thursday the company’s 10-watt high-power light-emitting diode package was applied to the main lights of the Suwon Word Cup Stadium, where the final of the FIFA U-20 Word Cup Korea 2017 will be held Sunday.The high-power LED package emits bright light with power consumption of 1 watt or more, providing an optimal light that allows all players, spectators and TV viewers to focus on the match, the company said. The color temperature is 5,000 Kelvin.It brightens the night as if it is day and is used for sports stadiums, roads and factories.LG Innotek developed the high-power LED package with high reliability using its unique high-power vertical chip technology, which enables superior color reproduction of 90 or more in terms of color rendering index, optimal color temperature and high lighting efficiency.The LED package entails about 40 percent less power than the metal-halide lighting, according to the firm. At Suwon World Cup Stadium, instead of 2-kilowatt metal-halide lighting, 1.2 kilowatt LED lighting will be used to give the brightness of 2,200 lux, a higher level required by world soccer’s governing body.The company plans to expand its LED lineup with the ones for entertainment stages in the future. It also plans to release multi-color products such as super high-power LED package with 15 watts or 30 watts products.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)