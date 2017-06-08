S. Korea urges NK to stop aggressive military action

South Korea urged North Korea to stop its hostile military action Thursday after the communist country shot off what appeared to be several anti-ship missiles.



"In the morning today, North Korea fired several suspected ground-to-ship cruise missile from near Wonsan toward the East Sea," Cho June-hyuck, spokesman at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said. "(We) urge North Korea to immediately stop its aggressive military action."



The government is watching closely for the possibility of North Korea's additional provocations, and it will handle any North Korean military provocations, the spokesman said.Asked whether the latest launches violate international law, Cho said an answer to that could be made after the military finishes its analysis of the Thursday launches.But another foreign ministry official said if the projectiles were indeed cruise missiles, their launch is not in violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions, which ban North Korea from testing ballistic missiles and activities involving ballistic missile technologies. (Yonhap)