Ex-health minister sentenced to 2.5-year jail term in corruption scandal

A former health minister was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in jail Thursday on charges of abuse of power in connection with a massive corruption scandal that removed former President Park Geun-hye from office.



Ex-health minister, Moon Hyung-pyo (Yonhap)

The Seoul Central District Court handed down the sentence to Moon Hyung-pyo, who served as health minister from 2013-2015, on charges of pressuring the national pension service to approve a controversial merger between two units of Samsung Group in 2015.The merger was designed to ensure a smooth transfer of management to Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong, who is standing trial on charges of bribing Park's close friend Choi Soon-sil, and in effect the then president, according to prosecutors. (Yonhap)