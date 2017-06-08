Genesis G90 awarded best luxury sedan in US

The Korea Herald > Entertainment > Music

YG apologizes over T.O.P’s marijuana controversy

kh close

 

Published : 2017-06-08 15:30
Updated : 2017-06-08 15:30

YG Entertainment issued an official apology Thursday amid ongoing controversy over Big Bang member T.O.P’s marijuana use.

The statement came two days after the rapper was hospitalized at Ewha Womans University Medical Center for drug overdose Tuesday. 

(Yonhap)
It read: “We bow our heads and sincerely apologize to those who were hurt and disappointed by the recent shameful happenings surrounding T.O.P. As the hospital confirmed at the media conference recently, after the rapper was found unconscious in the dorm of his platoon headquarters, he was brought to the hospital and has been receiving treatment in the intensive care unit for three days. We pray for his fast recovery.”

It ended off with a pledge to prevent such occurrences in the future.

In a press conference Wednesday, medical staff from Ewha Womans University Medical Center said that T.O.P was still unconscious, but there was no immediate threat to his life. He is likely to recover in a week, the hospital said.

T.O.P was indicted Monday for marijuana use. He was transferred from Gangnam Police Station in Seoul, where he had been serving as a conscripted policeman since February, to another police corps.

By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)

영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]