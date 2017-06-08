YG apologizes over T.O.P’s marijuana controversy

The statement came two days after the rapper was hospitalized at Ewha Womans University Medical Center for drug overdose Tuesday.
|(Yonhap)
It ended off with a pledge to prevent such occurrences in the future.
In a press conference Wednesday, medical staff from Ewha Womans University Medical Center said that T.O.P was still unconscious, but there was no immediate threat to his life. He is likely to recover in a week, the hospital said.
T.O.P was indicted Monday for marijuana use. He was transferred from Gangnam Police Station in Seoul, where he had been serving as a conscripted policeman since February, to another police corps.
By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)