[Photo News] Incheon Airport signs an agreement with Lion Travel

CALLING TAIWANESE TOURISTS -- Incheon Airport Corp. CEO Chung Il-young (left) poses with Taiwanese travel agency Lion Travel President Jerry Lin at the signing ceremony at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Taipei, Taiwan Thursday. Incheon International Airport said Thursday that it had signed the agreement with Lion Travel to coordinate marketing efforts targeting Taiwanese tourists coming to Korea. Incheon Airport will offer exclusive deals and coupons for Lion Travel customers coming to the airport. Incheon Airport currently serves 12 airlines operating routes to Taiwan. (Incheon Airport)