[Herald Interview] Cook Jung Seo-young unravels roots of Korean cuisine to foreigners

“It being near the end of our project, things are quite hectic,” she said.
Jung does more than merely defining the ingredients. She provides detailed information on their cultural and historic backgrounds, as well as in-depth descriptions of their tastes and related cooking recipes. She also includes pictures and short video clips that help readers grasp a better understanding of the ingredients that they have never seen nor tasted before.
She visits the producing districts herself to gather the information on each ingredient. So far, the number of ingredients she has posted on has reached 200. The result of her hard work can be found in Bburi Kitchen’s official website (www.bburikitchen.com).
“It’s a personal project that I have put in great sincerity and passion into,” she explained as the project has been led through her own personal expenses without any financial support from external sources.
Jung who graduated from the Culinary Institute of America, worked in New York’s luxurious restaurants such as Michelin 3-star restaurant “Madison Eleven Park.“
“It was the happiest moment of my life, despite the physical difficulties it entailed,” she recalled.
“However, an inconvenient truth was also revealed to me at the same time. Fine dining restaurants in New York have really high standards. Upon hearing the news that quail eggs from Scotland are of high quality, they would import them the next morning through a plane. They also bring in Korean ingredients, but they are usually under Japanese names. I felt like I needed to do something to introduce what is ours in the proper way.”
Soon, Jung flew back to Korea with a new goal of “working for the Korean cuisine.” She worked as a corporate chef in Sempio Foods Company for five years where she had the chance to learn more about Korean food and the experience of introducing them to foreigners.
“However, as a corporate chef, my roles were limited to introducing the company’s products only. I can’t blame the company of course, but it was different from what I had been intending to do. To cool my head, I visited the producing district for Maesangi located in Jangheung, South Jeolla province, without any specific plans. That was how Bburi project began,” she said.
She even visited Ulleungdo at the end of May as part of her research. She said that she has learnt so much from the process of visiting the origins of the ingredients.
“I realized how ignorant I was, despite calling myself a cook. I didn’t know anything about the life in the producing fields. Now I understand how the producers feel, and cannot complain that something is ‘too expensive’ when I visit the market.”
As Bburi project began to take up more of her time, she became a freelancing cook, making regular appearances on various TV shows and opening cooking courses for foreigners, to finance the project on her own.
The project further expanded with the help of Sonja Swanson, one of the students from her cooking classes who was born to a Korean mother and an American father. They together visited various regions. Swanson, having been a copy-editor for Cheil Worldwide, also helps Jung on her articles written in English.
“Those who have even a small amount of background information on Korea are interested in our project. Especially those who have been adopted from Korea when they were young. Just last year, the Korean Adoptees Association in Denmark invited us to their annual Kimchi Festival. We arranged several workshops on Korean flavors and taught them about traditional ways of making soy sauce and bean paste. They seemed to really enjoy it.”
Amid the rising popularity of their website, Jung and Swanson are planning to publish the information on Bburi Kitchen’s website into a book that is to be sold in the US.
“We would like to have it published before the Pyeongchang Olympics,” they said.
