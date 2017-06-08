[Photo News] Shinsegae runs pop-up exhibition for Han Soo

HAN SOO POP-UP IN SHINSEGAE -- Shinsegae DF said Thursday that it is running a pop-up exhibition for Han Soo that features modern reinterpretations of traditional Korean crafts at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Jung-gu, Seoul. The exhibition, a collaboration with design magazine publisher Design House, aims to introduce young designers working in traditional crafts. It will continue through June 23. (Shinsegae DF)