Asiana Airlines partners with Luotian Elementary School

The partnership ceremony was attended by Moon Myeong-young, Asiana’s executive vice president for passenger business, Vice Consul General Seo Yong-won of the Korean Consulate in Wuhan and Peng Kai Xian, head commissioner of the Anyi County People’s Government.
|An Asiana Airlines flight attendant teaches a flight crew vocational class as part of the Beautiful Classroom Project at Luotian Elementary School in China on Thursday. (Asiana Airlines)
“(Asiana’s) Beautiful Classroom Project is a global corporate social responsibility project that focuses on supporting the hopes and dreams of Chinese children,” said Moon. “We hope that this partnership will help to recover Korean-Chinese exchanges, which have been recently stalling.”
At the ceremony, Asiana presented the school with two air conditioners, 1,000 school uniforms and 600 items including desks and school supplies.
The partnership is the latest in Asiana Airlines’ Beautiful Classroom Project, which works with schools in China to provide school supplies and volunteer services. Asiana has been running the project since 2012. Luotian is the 27th school to be selected for the project.
By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)