Hyundai, Kia cars win top reviews from US consumers

South Korea's top two carmakers have won top marks from US industry tracker AutoPacific's consumer satisfaction survey, industry sources said Thursday.



According to the tracker, Hyundai Motor Co.'s G90 flagship sedan received the top mark of 818 among luxury cars, beating other rivals, such as the Lincoln Continental and Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which earned 793 and 770, respectively.



(Yonhap)

Kia Motors Corp.'s K5, K7 and Sportage also won top awards in the mid-sized, large sedan and compact crossover SUV segments, respectively.The result was based on a survey conducted on 54,000 customers who purchased new cars released for 2016 and 2017. (Yonhap)