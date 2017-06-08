North Korea fires multiple anti-ship cruise missiles: Seoul

The missiles lifted off from a launch site in the North’s coastal city of Wonsan and flew at least 200 kilometers, according to Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff. The JCS classified the missiles as short-range surface-to-ship cruise missiles, but added further analysis is needed.
|(Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in was immediately briefed and is expected to host a National Security Council meeting later in the day, Cheong Wa Dae said. It was the North’s fifth missile test since the inauguration of Moon, who advocates a softening stance on Pyongyang by encouraging aid groups to visit the country.
Through its relentless tests, North Korea appears to be inching closer to developing intercontinental missiles capable of reaching the US mainland. Before Thursday’s test, its latest launches included an intermediate-range ballistic missile targeting Hawaii and Alaska, the Hwasung-12, and Pukguksung-2 medium-range ballistic missile, the KN-06 surface-to-air missile and a variant of Scud-type missiles targeting warships and ground assets.
“In preparation for the North Korean military’s further provocations, we have beefed up vigilance and surveillance. We maintain an utmost readiness posture by detecting and monitoring relevant indications in the North,” the JCS said in a text message sent to reporters.
By Yeo Jun-suk (jasonyeo@heraldcorp.com)