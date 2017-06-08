Stocks open nearly flat on global uncertainties

Seoul urged to shift to consumer, services goods in China exports: report

Published : 2017-06-08 09:51
Updated : 2017-06-08 09:51

South Korean stocks opened nearly flat Thursday as investors took a wait-and-see stance on global events, including the upcoming policy meeting of the European Central Bank.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index shed 1.18 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,358.96 in the first 15 minutes of trading.


Tech shares were among the winners, with Samsung Electronics rising 0.31 percent and LG Electronics advancing 0.94 percent. LG Display moved up 2.68 percent.

Builders traded lower, with Hyundai Engineering & Construction falling 0.65 percent and Daelim Industrial decreasing 0.77 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,126.70 won against the US dollar, down 2.70 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

