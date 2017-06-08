Banks' loan delinquency rate edges up in April

The delinquency rate of South Korean banks' won-denominated loans edged up in April from a month earlier due to a slight rise in new non-performing loans, government data showed Thursday.



The rate for bank loans more than 30 days overdue stood at 0.54 percent at the end of April, up from 0.51 percent at the end of March, according to the data by the Financial Supervisory Service.



Compared with a year ago, however, the rate was down 0.1 percentage point, it said."In April, newly delinquent loans slightly increased and the volume of resolved loans shrank. This contributed to the rise in the delinquency rate for April," the regulator said in a statement.The delinquency rate of loans extended to large firms stood at 0.65 percent at the end of April, up 0.02 percentage point from a month earlier.That of loans to households rose 0.02 percentage point on month to 0.28 percent at the end of April, according to the data. (Yonhap)