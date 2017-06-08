Koreans hold one of gloomiest views on economy: survey

South Koreans have one of the gloomiest economic views in the world, with 84 percent saying the fourth-largest Asian economy is in bad shape, a US survey showed Wednesday.



South Korea had the second-most negative views, with only 15 percent saying their economy is in good condition, the Pew Research survey found. Greece had the most downbeat views, with 98 percent responding negatively about the country's economy.



The survey polled 34,788 respondents in 32 countries from Feb. 16 to April 28.



"South Koreans are troubled by their economy: Only 15 percent think it is going well, while 84 percent voice the view that economic conditions are bad," the agency said in a report.



Among advanced nations, the Netherlands had the most positive economic views, with 87 percent saying their economy is doing well, followed by Germany with 86 percent and Sweden with 84 percent, the survey showed.India topped the list of developing or emerging nations, with83 percent positively assessing their economy, followed by the Philippines with 78 percent, Senegal with 76 percent and Turkey with 65 percent, the survey showed.On average, 51 percent of people in advanced nations have positive views on their economies while 45 percent of people in developing or emerging economies had such views. The global median was 46 percent positive and 52 percent negative. (Yonhap)