LVMH chairman visits Korea ahead of exhibition

Bernard Arnault, chairman of the French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH, visited South Korea for a two-day trip on Wednesday to take part in an exhibition set up by its Louis Vuitton brand here, industry sources said.



The 68-year-old business tycoon showed up at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul to check the exhibition titled "Volez, Voguez, Voyagez - Louis Vuitton," which will open Thursday and run through Aug. 27.





This photo, taken on June 7, 2017, shows the exhibition Volez, Voguez, Voyagez - Louis Vuitton, held by the luxury brand which will run from June 8 to Aug. 27 at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul. (Yonhap)

The visit came amid increased moves by local department stores and duty free shops to attract LVMH brands such as Louis Vuitton, Dior and Fendi.Arnault is expected to meet with representatives of local duty free and department store operators, including Lee Boo-jin, chief executive of Hotel Shilla Co., during his visit, sources said without providing details.The founder of the world's largest luxury goods maker also held meetings with the chiefs of the country's leading department store operators during his last visit in 2016. (Yonhap)