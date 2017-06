Singapore Airlines has introduced new benefits and rewards under its PPS Club program, the highest tier within the airliner’s frequent flyer program, KrisFlyer.Among the new benefits exclusive to PPS Club members are the non-expiry of KrisFlyer miles, priority access to Saver award redemption inventory, and fast-track security and immigration clearance at selected airports. In addition, members will have access to complimentary preferred seat selection when traveling in select classes.“The introduction of these new features were made in response to feedback from PPS Club members, and are part of ongoing improvements to the PPS program,” said Singapore Airlines’ senior vice president of marketing planning, Tan Kai Ping.The airline will also roll out PPS Rewards, which are benefits that give members additional incentives the more they travel in premium classes.