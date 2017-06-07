Korea faces hot, dry summer this year

(Yonhap)

Despite rain on the Korean Peninsula this week, a dry monsoon season is expected this summer, with higher temperatures and less showers, according to the weather agency’s forecast for the upcoming months.The Korea Meteorological Agency on Wednesday predicted some 115 milliliters and 292 milliliters of rain in June and July, respectively, far lower than last year’s average of 244.6 milliliters.As of June 5, the national average of accumulated precipitation stood at 166.6 milliliters, down 47 percent from the previous year, marking the second lowest record since the state began conducting weather forecasts in 1973.The average amount of water in reservoirs also fell below 50 percent, lower than last year’s 65 percent, government data showed.As of Wednesday, reservoirs in nine cities and counties including Sejong and Pyungtaek were classified to be in a “serious” state in terms of low water storage.Given the circumstances, the recent rain was not enough to end the drought problem, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.The ministry stressed that at least 70-100 milliliters of rain is needed to bring a drought to an end in Gyeonggi, South Chungcheong ad South Jeolla provinces where the dry spell has been the most intense.Even the sporadic showers slated for the upcoming weekend are likely to be not only short of the anticipated amount, but also possibly the last rainfall before the hot and dry midsummer season, according to the KMA.“The situation is quite contrary to last summer when there was a heavy rain warning in almost all regions,” the agency said in its report.In July last year, heavy rainfall pounded Seoul and the central region of the peninsula, forcing some 200 people from their homes. The heavy downpour also caused floods, traffic jams and the collapse of facilities.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)