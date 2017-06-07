S. Korea to apply strong measures to contain bird flu

Agriculture Minister Kim Jae-woo holds a video conference from his office in Sejong, south of Seoul, on June 7, 2017, with provincial chiefs to discuss joint efforts to contain avian influenza. The bird flu alert was raised to the highest level after the virus was found to be of a highly pathogenic strain of H5N8 that has high death rates. (Yonhap)

The recent resurgence of bird flu is pushing the government to take stringent measures to contain the disease.The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said Wednesday that they would look further into the sudden outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N8 virus and continue to carry out culls to curb its spread.With the government raising the bird flu alert to the highest level, all transportation of live poultry was halted for 24 hours on Wednesday, while small-scale farms with less than 100 livestock were recommended to carry out a cull.Approximately 176,100 chickens and ducks on 66 different farms had been slaughtered as of Wednesday, with the number expected to rise.The first report of the outbreak came Friday, from an owner of a small backyard chicken farm on the southern island of Jeju after his birds died from the disease.All domesticated birds living within 500 meters of the Jeju farm were culled within 24 hours of the first report, and shipments of poultry on and off the island were immediately halted.Amid the ongoing investigation, authorities suspect some infected farms of deliberately delaying reports of the disease and vowed an in-depth investigation into the matter.Min Yeon-tae, head of the Agriculture Ministry’s livestock policy bureau said in a press briefing Wednesday that this year’s sudden outbreak is believed to be largely due to a group of farmers’ efforts to conceal the outbreak.“The nature of these poultry farms are more like distributors, which is why we suspect the possibility of delayed reports out of fear of financial loss,” said Min.The ministry unveiled plans to strengthen punishments for farm owners who delay reports related to livestock diseases or deliberately ignore signs of an outbreak. The current law allows them to be sentenced to up to one year jail time or a fine of 10 million won ($8,900), but the revised law aims to increase these maximums to 3 years in jail or a 30 million won fine.Concerns over a lack of relevant agricultural knowledge among small-scale farm owners have also been raised. Unauthorized “hobby farms” on 10-square-meters of land or less, which were not subject to government surveillance are now obligated to register with the government.A special quarantine unit will be formed to inspect the trade of poultry and sanitation of bird houses.Close watch over the illegal slaughtering of birds in traditional markets will be initiated and more hygienic packaging methods will be suggested to the vendors.According to government reports, outbreak is thought to have started in a group of birds at a farm in Gunsan, North Jeolla Province, which were later shipped to areas including Paju, Gyeonggi Province, and Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province. The Agriculture Ministry suspects the signs showed up in early May based on a retrospective analysis.The outbreak this year follows one of the worst-ever bird flu outbreaks last year, which resulted in the demise of a fifth of the total poultry population here.President Moon Jae-in pledged not to repeat the sluggish reaction shown by the previous government by encouraging authorities to take strong preventive measures and instructing Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon to keep tabs on the issue.By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)