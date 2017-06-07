Ticket prices for 2018 PyeongChang Paralympic Games announced

The organizers of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Paralympic Games on Wednesday announced the ticket prices for the multisport competition for disabled athletes, with the average price reaching 30,000 won ($26).



The PyeongChang Organizing Committee for the 2018 Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games said a total of 280,000 tickets will be on sale. The organizers expect to generate 4.2 billion won from ticket sales, with 70 percent of them sold in South Korea.



(Yonhap)

The POCOG said tickets for snow sports -- alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, snowboard and biathlon -- will be sold at 16,000 won, while prices for ice hockey and wheelchair curling matches will range from 10,000 won to 50,000 won depending on the tournament stage.The price of tickets to the opening ceremony will range from 30,000 won to 140,000 won, but the closing ceremony is cheaper, priced between 10,000 won and 70,000 won.The organizers said half of the tickets are under 30,000 won, and those who are disabled, national veterans and residents of host cities can purchase tickets at a 50 percent discount. However, some premier seats for the opening and closing ceremonies, as well as the ice hockey final, will be excluded from the discount benefits.Ticket holders will be able to use the shuttle for free during the Paralympic Games. The organizers said that tickets will be sold on the POCOG's official website starting Aug. 21. Starting November, people will be able to purchase tickets at major airports and train stations, they added.PyeongChang, an alpine resort town some 180 kilometers east of Seoul in Gangwon Province, will be the main host for the country's first Winter Paralympics from March 9 to 18 next year. The event follows the Winter Olympics that will be staged from Feb. 9 to 25.The Winter Paralympic Games will take place at the same venues as the Winter Olympics. The opening and closing ceremonies, as well as most snow sports, will be staged in PyeongChang, while alpine skiing events will be contested in Jeongseon, some 215 kilometers east of Seoul.Gangneung, the coastal city in Gangwon Province, will host all ice sports during the Paralympics.The POCOG estimates some 50 countries will send about 1,700 athletes and officials to take part in its Paralympics, with a 650,000 crowd expected to visit the venues. Host South Korea plans to send 100 athletes to all six sports. (Yonhap)