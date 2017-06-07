Korean shares nearly flat in late morning trade

South Korean stocks traded nearly flat late Wednesday morning as major blue chip shares traded mixed amid profit-taking.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 1.93 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,366.69 as of 11:20 a.m.



Tech giants traded mixed, with top cap Samsung Electronics falling 0.9 percent, while flat panel maker LG Display shot up 2.36 percent.



Logistics shares gained ground, with Hyundai Glovis moving up 0.97 percent and flag carrier Korean Air advancing 3.05 percent.



The local currency was trading at 1,121.90 won against the US dollar, down 3.6 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)