Smartphone giants brace for competition in H2

Global tech giants are set to engage in another round of competition in the second half of 2017 as major smartphone brands will release high-end models armed with top-notch technologies, industry watchers said Wednesday.



Samsung Electronics Co., Apple Inc. and LG Electronics Inc. are expected to release the tentatively named Galaxy Note 8, iPhone 8 and V30, respectively, in the second half of this year, which are expected to come with smaller bezels and dual cameras.



(Yonhap)

Tech giants have been focusing efforts to reduce bezels on smartphones to meet the rising demand for wider screens.Accordingly, the presumed Galaxy Note 8 is expected to follow the features of the flagship Galaxy S8 smartphone released earlier this year with edge displays. The Galaxy Note 8, whose predecessor had its production halted due to faulty batteries last year, is expected to come with smaller batteries.LG's V30 smartphone is expected to adopt the G6 flagship's "Full-Vision" display that comes with an 18:9 screen aspect ratio.Sources said Apple's iPhone 8 will also adopt the bezel-less design and will be larger than the iPhone 7 but will be slightly smaller than the 5.8-inch Galaxy S8.The US giant has been refraining from making significant changes in its design for the past three years, but industry watchers said the company may seek a major innovation to mark the 10th anniversary of the iPhone series.The premium smartphones are also anticipated to come with dual cameras to differentiate themselves from rivals, as most high-end handsets in the market now come with high-end lenses.LG Electronics has been adopting dual cameras since the V10 smartphone released in 2015. Apple also adopted the feature on the iPhone 7 Plus last year. Samsung Electronics is also widely anticipated to adopt dual cameras for the Galaxy Note 8, the industry watchers added. (Yonhap)