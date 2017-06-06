[Graphic News] Bigger smartphones become mainstream

Smartphones with wider displays, including 5.5-inch models, have become mainstream in the global market, amid rising demand for gaming and video streaming content via mobile devices, an industry tracker said.According to the IDC, global shipments of smartphones with 4-inch displays or smaller are anticipated to be 18.8 million units this year, marking a sharp drop from 86.1 million units in 2015. The decline in shipments is expected to continue, reaching 5.4 million units in 2019.On the other hand, the combined shipments of smartphones with 5-to 5.5-inch displays are anticipated to hit 593 million units this year, marking a sharp rise from 447 million units in 2015. The figure will expand further to reach 731 million units in 2021.