Moon appoints 7 vice minister-level officials

For the post of first deputy minister of foreign affairs, Moon chose to keep incumbent Lim Sung-nam in place, citing his expertise in Seoul’s relations with the US and China.
|Kim Yong-soo (Yonhap)
For the post of second vice minister of the Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning, Moon chose Kim Yong-soo. Kim is a career bureaucrat who currently serves on the board of the Korea Communications Commission.
Korea Institute of Defense Analysis researcher Suh Choo-suk has been tapped to fill a vice minister’s post at the Ministry of National Defense. Suh has also served as a presidential adviser on reunification and national security, and on the National Security Council.
“(Suh) is an expert on national security skilled in practical and theoretical matters, and is the right person to drive defense reform,” Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Park Soo-hyun said. Regarding the delays in minister-level nominations, Park said that the presidential office was subjecting each potential candidate to closer scrutiny.
Kwon Deok-cheol, a Ministry of Health and Welfare official, will be promoted to vice minister, while Dongkuk University professor Na Jong-min will fill the post of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism’s first vice minister. Na has previously served with the ministry as a director, and spokesman.
The Ministry of Public Safety and Security, which is to be reduced under the new administration’s plans, will see former-National Security Council official Ryu Hee-in take office as vice minister. Ryu’s position will be changed to that of a crisis management chief at the ministry of public administration and safety once government reorganization is completed.
In addition to the vice ministers, Moon also named Seoul National University professor Kim Hyun-chul as his economic affairs aide.
By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)