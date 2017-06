RISING FOOD PRICES -- A customer shops at a supermarket in Seoul on Tuesday. With a severe drought and outbreak of bird flu, consumers worry prices of fresh foods including chicken and eggs could rise further. As of Monday, chicken rose to 5,905 won ($5.30) per kilogram and 30 eggs had risen to 7,931 won, according to Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade. (Yonhap)