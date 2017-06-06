Exports of dried laver up 58% in first five months

South Korea's exports of dried laver surged 57.6 percent in the first five months of 2017 from a year earlier, data showed Tuesday.



Outbound shipments of dried laver came to $218 million in the January-May period, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.



Dried laver, called "gim" in Korean, is usually roasted with sesame oil and fine salt to be served as a side dish in Korean dining. Snacks made of gim have gained popularity among foreigners in recent years.By country, South Korea's exports of dried laver to Japan, China and Thailand rose 73.8 percent, 71.1 percent and 62.1 percent, respectively, during the same period.South Korea's exports of seafood, including dried laver, came to $913 million in the January-May period, up 14.8 percent from a year earlier. (Yonhap)