Posco fires up expanded blast furnace

South Korea’s largest steelmaker Posco fired up its third blast furnace Tuesday after three months of renovation work that turned the steelmaking unit into the world’s fifth largest, the company said.



Posco spent a total of 370 billion won ($330 million) to reconstruct and expand its capacity to 5,600 cubic meters from 4,350 cubic meters.



Posco also added an automated monitoring system to check “the inner condition of the blast furnace” on a real-time basis, an official said. The monitoring system will produce operation data of the blast furnace, which can later provide base information for an automated steelmaking factory which Posco plans to operate in use of big data and artificial intelligence technology.





Posco Chairman Kwon Oh-joon reignites the steelmaker‘s third blast furnace in Pohang on Tuesday. (Posco)