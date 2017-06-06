Super Junior to return with new album this year

K-pop group Super Junior (S.M. Entertainment)

K-pop group Super Junior (S.M. Entertainment)

Global K-pop act Super Junior is preparing to return with a new album this year, according to its agency, Label SJ, Tuesday.This will mark the boy band’s return to the spotlight about two years after it released the second part of its 10th anniversary special album “Magic” in September 2015.Earlier in the day, a local report said the group would return in either late October or early November.Eunhyuk and Donghae will likely be able to promote the album together after their compulsory military enlistments end in July. Siwon will also complete his military service in August.But Kyuhyun will remain absent from the group, since he just began his two years of military service on May 25.In January, Super Junior said the group aimed to release its eighth album in the second half of this year. The group hinted it would restart activities within the year as well.Since the group’s debut in 2005 with the single “Twins (Knock Out),” the K-pop act has released multiple hits, including “U,” “Sorry, Sorry” and “Mr. Simple.”Super Junior has also enjoyed international fame and high popularity both in Korea and abroad.By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)